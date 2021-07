Tom Brady is preparing for victory, as he and Phil Mickelson reunite for another round of The Match, facing off against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers. Creator and executive producer Bryan Zuriff tells PEOPLE that this time, it's personal for Brady, 43, as he teases what's to come on the fourth installment of The Match, which airs live on Tuesday, July 6. "Tom Brady wants revenge for his loss in The Match last time," Zuriff says of Brady and Mickelson's narrow loss to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning during the charity tournament's second iteration last May, The Match: Champions for Charity.