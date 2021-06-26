SD Loyal Launches “Mission Gratitude” Initiative To Support San Diego’s Military Community
Club honors “Hero of the Match” at each home match, dedicates field seating section of Torero Stadium to military members and their families and more. San Diego Loyal SC (SD Loyal), and supporting partner Compass Real Estate, announced the launch of its newest initiative, Mission Gratitude. The new initiative provides support and opportunities for a sense of community and camaraderie for active duty, veteran and retired military members and their families all season long.theresandiego.com