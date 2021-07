The weight of "I Carry You With Me" comes from its real life origin story. It tells the tale of Ivan Garcia and Gerardo Zabaleta, two Mexican men who fall in love and find themselves in unwelcome conditions, both from a lifestyle and socioeconomic viewpoint. So they flee to the U.S. as undocumented, a decision that seals their fate from ever returning to their home country: never again will they visit their family, their birthplace, or they risk not being able to come back to their lives in New York. It's an example where they really can't ever go home again.