This is the cheapest gas in Cle Elum right now

(CLE ELUM, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Cle Elum area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.63 per gallon.

Warrior's Quick Stop at 901 W 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.12 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 1000 E 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.75.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cle Elum area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.44 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Warrior's Quick Stop 901 W 1St St, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ 3.25 $ --

Storey's Service Station 1310 E 1St St, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ --

Safeway 804 W First St, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 3.69 $ 3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.