Save up to $0.15 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Goodland

(GOODLAND, KS) According to Goodland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 2510 Commerce Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.93 at Conoco at 2423 Enterprise Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66 2510 Commerce Rd, Goodland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

24/7 Travel Store 2710 Commerce Rd, Goodland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04 card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 1202 W Us-24, Goodland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.08 $ -- $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.