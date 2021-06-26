Alturas gas at $3.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ALTURAS, CA) According to Alturas gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chimney Rock Travel Center at 27002 Us-395. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.59 at Chevron at 1080 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.22.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chimney Rock Travel Center 27002 Us-395, Alturas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 3.75

AIR Fuels 901 Co Rd 56, Alturas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.89

Pit Stop 402 N Main St, Alturas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ -- $ 4.19 card card $ 4.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Modoc Mini Mart 123 W 12Th St, Alturas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.