Here’s the cheapest gas in Linden Saturday

(LINDEN, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Linden area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

Mom And Pops Quick Stop at 905 Squirrel Hollow Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1071 Squirrel Hollow Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Linden area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mom And Pops Quick Stop 905 Squirrel Hollow Dr, Linden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 30 Lobelville Hwy, Linden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.