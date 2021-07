A 33-year-old passenger was high on crystal meth when he breached the exit door and jumped from a plane at LAX after he tried to break into the cockpit, KTLA reports. Luis Antonio Victoria Dominguez of La Paz, Mexico, had to undergo surgery for a broken leg on Friday after he pulled the stunt and jumped out of the plane which was taxiing on the tarmac on Sunday. Victoria Dominguez pulled open the exit door which deployed the emergency slide but he missed it and smacked the tarmac in a fall, thus breaking his leg at Los Angeles International Airport, said the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles, according to reports.