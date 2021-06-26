Save up to $0.11 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Delta
(DELTA, UT) According to Delta gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 44 North Us Highway 6 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 777 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Delta area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.28 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.44
$3.64
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.58
$3.85
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.