Save up to $0.11 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Delta

(DELTA, UT) According to Delta gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 44 North Us Highway 6 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 777 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Delta area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.28 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 44 North Us Highway 6, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.38

Shell 111 W Main St, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.58 $ 3.85 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.