Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Swampert Is Faster Than A Jet Ski

By Zack Zwiezen
Kotaku
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Swampert!. Swampert Details. Type: Water /Ground. Average Height: 4’ 11”. Average Weight: 180.6 lbs.

kotaku.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jet Ski#Bulbapedia#Loki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video GamesKotaku

Abomasnow Shakes Its Ass And Creates A Snowstorm

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Abomasnow!. Abomasnow Details. Type: Grass / Ice. Average Height: 7’ 03”. Average Weight: 298.7...
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Nintendo Minute Showcases Breath of the Wild Bow and Arrow Trick Shots

Flexibility and creativity are valued highly in Breath of the Wild. There are so many unexpected ways to interact with the world that people are still discovering new ways to explore its systems and challenge themselves. The most dynamic weapon in Link’s repertoire is the Bow. From slow motion to mid-air aiming, Link is more mobile and accurate than ever when firing arrows. You can see some of these impressive feats in this trick shot video from Nintendo Minute.
Video GamesKotaku

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin

I’ve been trying to get into the Monster Hunter series for years with no luck. I’m keen on the idea of tracking and taking down a powerful beast. I love the series’ unique and imaginative monster and armor designs. I just can’t seem to come to grips with playing the demanding action RPG. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, with its exciting turn-based battles, compelling story, and bright anime-inspired visuals is much more my speed.
Video GamesKotaku

Sega Changes PSO2 Name To Something Less Borderline Racist

A non-player character in Sega MMO Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis underwent a name change with this week’s scheduled maintenance. The black and brown member of the robotic CAST race formerly known as “Diggah” shall henceforth be known as “Excator.”. Brought to our attention initially by Joe “Kongablooey” Negron...
Video GamesKotaku

Moss: Book II Continues The Mousy Adventure On PSVR

Today Seattle-based studio Polyarc announced Moss: Book II, giving fans even more reason to fall in love with this stupid little rodent. In early 2018 Polyarc released Moss, a delightful virtual reality game about an adventurous mouse named Quill and her mysterious looming human companion (you), solving puzzles and battling bugs in order to save Quill’s uncle. Turns out that adventure was only Book I. I say stupid little rodent with nothing but love. The original Moss is a delightful romp the popularity of which is due to how good a job the developers did of making the mouse Quill feel like a real companion. As the player, you are a powerful presence that hovers over Quill’s world, guiding her along her quest, helping when you can. Quill knows you are there, and though you make her move with your PlayStation controller, she reacts to your actions. Lean in close and she’ll lean in as well and maybe wave. She uses her hands and rudimentary sign language at times to teach you how to solve puzzles. If she needs to go around an obstacle, for instance, she’ll mimic that action with her fingers on her palm.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Star Jokes About Loki’s Mobius Being Obsessed With Jet Skis

A great deal of actors don’t tend to watch their own projects once they’ve finished working on them, so you’ve got to love the way the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe keep up to date with the latest happenings in the franchise. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings lead Simu Liu is the latest to reveal his fandom, after poking fun at Loki fan favorite Mobius M. Mobius’ obsession with jet skis.
WWEKotaku

Wrestling Fans Are Waging A Silent RPG War On Live TV

Wrestling fans are a passionate bunch and on live TV, that passion is easy to spot. Through posters and t-shirts, fans share love for their favourites and fight for what they believe in — but in the background of wrestling shows, something even deeper has been brewing. See, most people settle arguments in person, or online. But wrestling fans are doing it another way: by bringing passive-aggressive posters to wrestling shows.
Video GamesKotaku

Nintendo Switch Hallway Guy, What Are You Doing

Nintendo announced an upgraded Switch with a larger, OLED screen earlier this week the same way it’s announced most Switch-related things. We’ve got someone playing Metroid Dread in his living room, a nice poolside session with the Breath of the Wild sequel, and a guy…wait, why is he playing Pokémon in his hallway?
Video GamesKotaku

The Witcher 3 Will Get Free DLC Inspired By The Netflix Show

Announced today, The Witcher 3 will be getting new free DLC inspired by the popular Netflix show as part of the next-gen upgrade coming later this year. The next-gen port of The Witcher 3 was first announced in September of last year. The upgraded version will include ray tracing and faster load times across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content. CD Projekt Red is also working with fans and modders to bring some popular community enhancements and improvements to the next-gen version, too.
Video GamesKotaku

This Horror Game Has One Of The Best Narratives In Years

Scarlet Hollow is a quite incredible accomplishment. It’s one of the best narrative games I’ve played. Not only is this interactive fiction a deeply compelling and engrossing story, but it’s also an Inkle-level of branching story possibilities where your choices have long-reaching and significant effects on the story told. Oh, and it’s beautifully co-written and drawn, by graphic novelist Abby Howard.
Video GamesKotaku

Genshin Impact's Biggest Update Yet Adds Japan-Inspired Region

The moment Genshin Impact fans have been waiting for practically since the game came out is finally here. Inazuma, an oft-rumored, much-anticipated in-game area inspired by Japan, is launching on July 21. Not only that, it’s arriving alongside an update so large that Chinese developer Mihoyo has seen fit to jump the game’s version from 1.6 to 2.0.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel reveals what Alligator Loki looks like before CGI

“Here is one of the greatest divas and the most demanding actor I have ever had to work with, taking a break from her reign of terror to relax in her chair,” reads Herron’s post. While he does not speak, Alligator Loki communicates using various sounds and is an original...
ElectronicsKotaku

Detachable Screen Project Wants To Make Your Xbox Portable

The Xbox Series S is undeniably an impressively small box for a powerhouse of a console, but it takes a special pair of eyes to look at it and think, “Mmm, portable.” Those special eyes belong to UPspec Gaming, an Australian start-up that has invented the xScreen, a detachable 11.6" screen for the little white box, turning it into the world’s weirdest-looking portable gaming device.
Moviesuncrazed.com

Disney Releases Poster And Trailer For New Animation ‘Encanto’

Disney posted the poster on Instagram on July 8th captioning the image with “There’s no place like Casa Madrigal.”. The movie directed by Byron Howard, Jared Bush, and Charise Castro Smith is set to be released in November this year. Encanto will be the 60th animated feature in the Disney...
Video GamesKotaku

A Nearly 20-Year-Old Half-Life Easter Egg Was Just Found

At the very end of Half-Life: Decay there’s a tiny Easter egg to be found, but only if you change your perspective and pay close attention to a destroyed computer. This secret was discovered by Half-Life expert and YouTuber, MarphitimusBlackimus. Earlier today, they uploaded a short video demonstrating and explaining the Easter egg.
TechnologyKotaku

New Pokémon Snap’s ‘Obama Skip’ Is The Latest Speedrunning Trick With A Weird Name

Like any sub-culture, speedrunning is known for creating its own unique vocabulary that, at times, can sound like an entirely different language. Fortunately, we have folks like Abyssoft to act as our Sherpas and guide us up the treacherous speedrunning mountain. His latest video explains New Pokémon Snap’s “Obama skip,” the most recent “what the heck does that mean” term to enter the community lexicon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy