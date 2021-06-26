Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Holbrook

(HOLBROOK, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Holbrook area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedy's at 850 Navajo Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.22 at Chevron at 950 Navajo Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Speedy's 850 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 2.94 card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 2.94

Speedway 410 W Hopi Dr, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Maverik 1301 Navajo Blvd., Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 3.15

76 1300 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06 card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.28 $ 3.06

Hatch's Corner Gas 404 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.