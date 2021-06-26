Where's the cheapest gas in New Windsor?
(NEW WINDSOR, MD) Gas prices vary across in the New Windsor area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon.
7-Eleven at 2899 New Windsor Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 7-Eleven at 4213 Ridge Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Windsor area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.29
$3.69
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.