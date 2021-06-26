Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool identify ideal replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum

By Rucker Haringey
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorginio Wijnaldum’s departure leaves Liverpool with a sizeable hole to fill in their midfield. Jurgen Klopp believes Youri Tielemans can fill it. Liverpool officials know just how important Georgino Wijlandum’s midfield work was to the club’s success last season. His decision to leave Anfield for PSG was a summer blow for Jurgen Klopp. Fortunately, the German gaffer has already identified a player he believes can serve as a midfield upgrade next season.

fansided.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

106K+
Followers
297K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georginio Wijnaldum
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Youri Tielemans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Psg#German#The Leicester Mercury#European#Juventus#Belgian#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Everton agree shock deal for former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez to replace Carlo Ancelotti as manager, with owner Farhad Moshiri ignoring an angry backlash from fans to appoint the Spaniard on a three-year contract

Rafa Benitez is the new manager of Everton after agreeing a three-year deal to reshape the club’s fortunes. It is a historic appointment by Farhad Moshiri, Everton’s major shareholder, as Benitez becomes the first man to have managed both Liverpool and Everton since William Edward Barclay in the 1890s. The...
UEFAESPN

Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum will wear rainbow 'One Love' armband

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum will wear a rainbow armband bearing the phrase "One Love" during Sunday's Euro 2020 round of 16 tie against the Czech Republic in Budapest, coach Frank de Boer has confirmed. UEFA is investigating allegations of racist and homophobic chanting in the Puskas Arena...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020 - Why did Georginio Wijnaldum leave Liverpool?

Georginio Wijnaldum was one of the standout performers in the group stage of the European Championship. Only Cristiano Ronaldo scored more goals than the Netherlands midfielder, who found the net three times in three games. Wijnaldum helped his country amass nine points out of nine in Group C to set...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Andy Robertson Could Help Secure Wijnaldum Replacement

Since Gini Wijnaldum’s departure to PSG earlier this month, the race has been on to secure an acceptable replacement for him in this transfer window. As usual with transfer gossip, plenty of names have been thrown around as the journos and fans wait to see which one will stick. One...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Konate in, Wijnaldum out: How Liverpool could line-up in 2021-22

The Reds have already made one significant signing this summer, but Jurgen Klopp needs more if they are to catch Manchester City. Anfield expects, once more. After the rise and the fall, will this be a season of revival for Liverpool?. Dethroned as Premier League champions, the Reds will return...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Reported Liverpool target Jurgen Klopp admires would be ‘capable’ of filling Wijnaldum’s boots, says ex-PL boss

Alex McLeish has claimed that Alex McGinn would be a suitable replacement for PSG-bound former Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum. With club and player failing to reach an agreement over extended terms, an eventuality Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was keen to see occur, the Dutch international parted ways with the Anfield-based outfit on a free when his contract ran out this summer.
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Liverpool’s 34-man pre-season squad includes Ibrahima Konate and Loris Karius.

Liverpool’s 34-man pre-season squad includes Ibrahima Konate and Loris Karius. Liverpool have named their pre-season training squad, which will begin on Monday in Austria. Jurgen Klopp’s team will begin preparations for the 2021/22 season in Salzburg, with a handful of senior players expected to report on the first day of the season as part of a 34-man group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy