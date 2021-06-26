Ogallala gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.66 per gallon

(OGALLALA, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Ogallala, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 206 Pony Express Ln. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Fat Dogs at 100 Prospector Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ogallala area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart 206 Pony Express Ln, Ogallala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

TA Travel Center 103 Prospector Dr, Ogallala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 3.37

Casey's 101 Chuckwagon Rd, Ogallala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.