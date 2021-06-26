Ogallala gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.66 per gallon
(OGALLALA, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Ogallala, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 206 Pony Express Ln. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Fat Dogs at 100 Prospector Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ogallala area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.34
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.