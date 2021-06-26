UND passes pre-pandemic employment levels, will continue to hire

The number of full-time employees at UND now surpasses pre-pandemic levels, and the university likely will need to continue to add to its workforce. More employees will be needed to accommodate new positions as construction projects like the Memorial Union wind down, and get set to open. Filling those positions will be a challenge, and the university has added incentives to attract new workers. New faculty members also will need to be hired for cross-disciplinary research positions in fields like aerospace and engineering, as UND looks to partner with the U.S. Space Force.