U.N. peacekeepers injured in Mali suicide attack evacuated to Germany

By Sommer Brokaw
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZP3IQ_0ag1rD5Z00
Twelve German and one Belgian blue helmet soldiers were injured Friday in a vehicle bomb attack in Mali on a temporary operational base of the U.N. peacekeeping mission, MINUSMA said. Photo courtesy of MINUSMA/Twitter

June 26 (UPI) -- The first medical evacuation flight took off Saturday for U.N. peacekeepers injured in a suicide attack in Mali, German media reported.

Twelve Germans and one Belgian in a German-led U.N. patrol north of the city of Gao in Mali were injured after a suicide car bomb Friday morning, the United Nations confirmed.

The peacekeepers are receiving medical attention and the first evacuees aboard an A400M aircraft took off from Gao Saturday with three seriously injured soldiers and others who have to be transported lying down, the German news agency DPA reported.

The flight is slated to arrive in airport in Cologne, Germany, later in the day. The U.N. blue helmets will be transported from the airport to the Bundeswehr Central Hospital in Koblenz.

Meanwhile, a second Airbus from Germany was headed towards Nige, where the Bundeswehr has a center for treating the injured from Mali, according the report. The soldiers the Airbus picks up there will be flown to Stuttgart, and transported from there to Ulm for treatment.

Friday's attack was the worst to date on German troops in the West African country. The U.N. peacekeeping mission currently has around 900 German troops deployed, most of them are based near Gao.

Mali hotel attack leaves at least 27 dead

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
