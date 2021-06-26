Gas savings: The cheapest station in Melrose

(MELROSE, MN) According to Melrose gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 104 S 1St Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 406 S 2Nd Ave Se, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 104 S 1St Ave , Freeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.