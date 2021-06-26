Cancel
Mccall, ID

This is the cheapest gas in Mccall right now

Posted by 
Mccall News Watch
Mccall News Watch
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oBqW9_0ag1r7sS00

(MCCALL, ID) Gas prices vary across in the Mccall area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 622 N. 3Rd St. was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 147 N 3Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.94.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.73.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik

622 N. 3Rd St., Mccall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.69
$3.89
$3.79

Chevron

1600 E Lake St, McCall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.87
$4.05
$3.89

Shell

507 N 3Rd St, McCall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.87
$4.05
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

