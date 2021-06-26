Car Hits Police Cruiser in Lititz and Takes Off

EAST EARL TWP, PA — East Earl Township Police are trying to identify a man who burglarized a detached garage in the 4200 block of Division Highway on Wednesday. Authorities state that on July 7, 2021, at 2:25 AM, the above-pictured suspect, with his right arm in a sling, and tattoos on his left chest and left arm, arrived at the location. The suspect left and returned at around 2:50 AM. When the suspect returned, he had disguised himself by wearing a bucket hat and T-shirt. The sling on his right arm is still visible. The suspect was also wearing a mask, athletic shorts, and Nike fanny pack. When the suspect returned, he stole an item from the garage. He was last seen fleeing on foot toward Division Highway.