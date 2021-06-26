Cancel
Lititz, PA

Car Hits Police Cruiser in Lititz and Takes Off

By MyChesCo
LITITZ, PA — Police are working to locate the driver of the vehicle involved in a hit and run with a Lititz Borough Police cruiser that occurred early Saturday morning. Authorities state that a Lititz Police Department cruiser was parked in front of the police station when a dark-colored Hyundai Santa Fe or Kia Sorento struck the vehicle. No officers were inside the vehicle at the time of the collision and the striking vehicle continued northbound on South Broad Street. It’s likely that the striking vehicle has damage to the passenger side to include damage to the passenger side mirror. The incident happened on June 26, 2021, at around 2:06 am.

