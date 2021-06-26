Pipestone gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(PIPESTONE, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pipestone area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.
BP at 102 8Th Ave Se was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 2288Th Ave Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pipestone area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.