Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parachute, CO

This is the cheapest gas in Parachute right now

Posted by 
Parachute Voice
Parachute Voice
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25iOhi_0ag1qvNY00

(PARACHUTE, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Parachute area offering savings of $0.01 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 200 Cr-215 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.44 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 312 E 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.45.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon

200 Cr-215, Parachute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Parachute Voice

Parachute Voice

Parachute, CO
17
Followers
124
Post
990
Views
ABOUT

With Parachute Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parachute, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

This is the cheapest gas in Dallas right now

(DALLAS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dallas area offering savings of $0.81 per gallon. Texaco at 4201 W Jefferson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4455 Lovers Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

This is the cheapest gas in Philadelphia right now

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Philadelphia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon. Conoco at 5420 Nj-38 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 4400 Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

This is the cheapest gas in Cleveland right now

(CLEVELAND, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cleveland area offering savings of $1.15 per gallon. Gas USA at 3934 W 117Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 12404 Cedar Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Comments / 0

Community Policy