Slovenian cyclist Primož Roglič started the penultimate stage of the 2020 Tour de France on the verge of history. A ski jumper who took up cycling in 2012 at the ancient professional athlete age of 23, Roglič had rapidly ascended into the sport's elite. He won the 2019 Vuelta a España, becoming the first Slovenian to win a grand tour. And on Sept. 6, 2020, he became the first Slovenian cyclist to don the yellow jersey worn by the Tour de France's overall leader, a position he held for the next 10 stages. All that stood in his way to victory was a race against the clock.