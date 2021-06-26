Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Internal Medicine Specialist, Dr. Gary P. Cardiello Reviewed & Approved As NJ Top Doc

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. (PRWEB) June 26, 2021. NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Gary P. Cardiello, MD of Carepoint Health Medical Group for 2021. Dr. Cardiello is a caring and reliable internist who is uncompromising in his dedication to the wellbeing of his patients. Based in Bayonne, New Jersey,...

www.mysanantonio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Top Docs#Scotch Plains#Prweb#Italian#Usa Top Docs#Http Www#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Health Services
Related
Health ServicesMySanAntonio

Hoboken-Based OB/GYN Specialist, Dr. Osbert Fernandez Named NJ Top Doc

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. (PRWEB) June 26, 2021. Osbert Fernandez, MD, FACOG, FAAFP of CarePoint Health Medical Group has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2021. Dr. Fernandez is board certified in both Family Practice and Obstetrics & Gynecology. He is also certified by the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) for his commitment to menopausal health.
Roanoke, VAtheroanoker.com

Top Docs 2021

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. We contacted nearly 10,000 nurses and other health professionals in the Roanoke Valley to select the best doctors in 52 medical specialties. Thank you to all who voted and congratulations to the Top Doctors of 2021.
Valdosta, GAvaldostaceo.com

Dr. Kumar Joins SGMC Internal Medicine

South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to announce that Prem Kumar, MD, internal medicine, has joined SGMC Internal Medicine. SGMC Internal Medicine is part of the SGMC Physician Network, which is the most comprehensive multi-specialist group in the region with a growing number of providers. Dr. Kumar has been serving...
Health ServicesMcKnight's

Survey of physicians supports recognition of PALTC medicine as a specialty practice

A study of post-acute and long-term care physicians’ has led industry experts to push for recognition of the profession as a specialized medical practice area. The American Board of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine (ABPLM) commissioned a survey of attending physicians in the industry. Questions were developed by a task force of experts who agreed on practice-related activities relevant across multiple post-acute and LTC care settings. Fully 389 participants responded, describing the tasks, experience and medical knowledge needed in their roles.
Health ServicesMySanAntonio

AHN Cardiovascular Institute Earns Highest Accolades from American College of Cardiology, Society of Thoracic Surgeons for Excellence in Cardiac Care

PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Cardiovascular Institute has earned its latest accolades from the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) for the quality of its care across cardiac arrest and surgical care cases, respectively. AHN Jefferson and West Penn were named...
Health ServicesMySanAntonio

Get Back on Your Feet Faster With NJ Top Doc, Dr. Humaira Syed

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Humaira Syed, DPM of Reds Ankle and Foot Associates is committed to getting every patient back on their feet faster. Serving Wayne, Fort Lee and surrounding areas, Dr. Syed provides an unmatched quality of care. Dr. Syed is a double board certified foot and ankle surgeon. She takes the time to listen to each patient’s concerns and then uses the latest treatments and technologies in treatment. Dr. Syed is board certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and the American Board of Lower Extremity Surgery. Further, she is also Board Qualified in American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.
Saratoga Springs, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Dr. Santosh Vaghela Joins Saratoga Hospital Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine Team

SARATOGA SPRINGS —Dr. Santosh Vaghela has joined Saratoga Hospital Medical Group – Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine. He is fellowship trained in pulmonary disease, sleep medicine and critical care medicine. Saratoga Hospital Medical Group – Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine specializes in treating breathing-related conditions and sleep disorders. The team also provides...
Valdosta, GAvaldostaceo.com

Introducing Southwell Internal Medicine in Valdosta

The internal medicine practice of Lynn S. Lee, MD and Drimalyn Burgman, NP will become a part of the Southwell family of services as of July 6, 2021. The new name of the practice will be Southwell Internal Medicine. The name is new, but the location has not changed and patients can still count on the same great staff. This alliance with Southwell will ensure that Dr. Lee and Drimalyn continue to provide the high quality care patients have come to expect as well as further enhance the scope of services.
HealthThe Guardian

Patients need transparency around how new medicines are approved

One of my most uncomfortable professional moments occurred some years ago when I cared for a successful business owner with advanced cancer. Following a stable period for years, her illness eventually entered a rapid trajectory when successive therapies began failing. It was around this time that I broached my concern that treatments were causing more harm than good, and the way to stop feeling so awful was by eschewing further toxic therapies in favour of symptom management.
Randolph, NJpctonline.com

NJ Pest's Zackary Sieb Earns BCE-Intern Designation

RANDOLPH, N.J. – Zackary Sieb earned the designation of BCE-Intern by successfully completing the BCE exam and other requirements set forth by the Entomological Society of America (ESA). Sieb specialized in urban and industrial entomology as well as medical and veterinary entomology. The Board-Certified Entomologist (BCE) program is administered by...
New York City, NYbeckershospitalreview.com

Dr. Barbara Murphy, chair of medicine at Mount Sinai, dead at 56

Barbara Murphy, MD, a leading nephrologist and chair of the department of medicine at the Mount Sinai Health System, died June 30 at the age of 56, reports The New York Times. Dr. Murphy was from Ireland and went to medical school at the Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin where her interest in kidney transplantation blossomed. She joined Mount Sinai in 1997 as director of transplant nephrology and went on to serve as chief of nephrology. She stepped into her chair role in 2012, becoming the first woman to run a department of medicine at an academic medical center in New York City.
HealthEurekAlert

Researchers examine burden of electronic health record on primary care clinicians

Primary care clinicians face a heavy administrative burden, spending significantly more time using the electronic health record (EHR) than their counterparts in other specialties. With studies demonstrating high rates of burnout among primary care clinicians, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and collaborators set out to examine how different types of primary care clinicians interface with the EHR. They found that general internal medicine and family medicine clinicians spent an average of two hours actively using the EHR each day, while general pediatric clinicians actively used the system for about an hour and a half. These findings, across all primary care specialties, included about 30 minutes of EHR usage after working hours. Results are published as a research letter in JAMA Network Open.
Public HealthEurekAlert

COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find link(s) to new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. All coronavirus-related content published in Annals of Internal Medicine is free to the public. A complete collection is available at https://annals.org/aim/pages/coronavirus-content. 1. ACTIV Therapeutics-Clinical Working Group describe development and launch of nine master protocols for...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Health Serviceshealio.com

23% of COVID-19 deaths at US hospitals linked to surging caseloads

Nearly one in four deaths among inpatients with COVID-19 may be attributed to hospital strains caused by surging caseloads, according to a recent study in Annals of Internal Medicine. “Several U.S. hospitals experienced major surges in their COVID-19 caseload during this pandemic,” Sameer S. Kadri, MD, MS, head of epidemiology...
Harris County, TXkwbu.org

Baylor Connections - Dr. Gary Sheppard

Dr. Gary Sheppard is Baylor’s 2021 Alumnus of the Year. An internal medicine physician in private practice at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in Houston, he also provides professional leadership in a number of roles, including as president of the Harris County Medical Society. In this Baylor Connections, Dr. Sheppard shares insights on the practice of medicine and service and examines philosophies and values that carried him and his patients through the challenges of COVID-19.
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

1) Internal Medicine For Pet Parents 2) Internal Medicine For Vet Techs

The following person(s) doing business as: 1) Internal Medicine For Pet Parents 2) Internal Medicine For Vet Techs, 757C North L stret, Livermore, CA 94551 is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Yvonne Brandenburg, 757C North L Street, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by a General Partnership. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: January 2019. Signature of Registrant/s/: Yvonne Brandenburg, Founder - General Partner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on June 2, 2021. Expires June 2, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4905. Published July 1, 8, 15, 22,2021.
Healththeroanoker.com

Top Docs: Finding the Silver Lining

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie talks about his work with infectious diseases and taking on a new role during the pandemic. Infectious disease physicians have always played an important part of our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy