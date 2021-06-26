Hashcash Makes Collective Efforts with Asian Tech Giants to Prevent Covid-19 Corruption
PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 26, 2021. With an increase in daily Covid-19 frauds since the onset of the pandemic, organizations are being exposed to scams and phishing that demand protection. Ranging from Covid report duplication, fraud vaccine transmission to corruption in vaccine supply chains, there have been limitless double-dealings throughout the world. Owing to the pandemic duplicities, HashCash Consultants makes cumulative attempts with Asian tech giants to ensure the continuity of quality operations for industries.www.mysanantonio.com