Fitness

Yes, Building a Strong Core Really Can Help Nix Back Pain

By Allison Westfahl
Yoga Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to helping your posture, a strong core can play a critical role in keeping you pain-free, specifically in the low back. If you’ve experienced low-back pain, you’ve probably been told that improving your core strength can help alleviate your discomfort, as a weak core is a major cause of back pain. I’ve had multiple clients come to me claiming that they’ve been working on their core strength at the behest of a doctor. With no specific instructions beyond “improve core strength,” you might leave the doctor’s office and immediately begin a program of crunches, twisting crunches, side crunches, and several other movements that involve lying on your back and bringing your torso toward your knees. After weeks or months of following this protocol, chances are high that you’re not only still suffering from low-back pain but may actually be experiencing an increase in symptoms. How can this be? What went wrong?

