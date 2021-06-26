Cancel
Digital Asset Partners with Nasdaq to Bring DAML to the Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas teamed up with Nasdaq in order to bring Daml to the Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform. As mentioned in a release shared with CI, the integration of Daml with the Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform will aim to create new opportunities for customers interested in launching digital marketplaces where Daml-driven apps may “seamlessly” extend into the Marketplace Services Platform and explore new markets.

www.crowdfundinsider.com
