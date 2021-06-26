Digital Asset Partners with Nasdaq to Bring DAML to the Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of Momo worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.