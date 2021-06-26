Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lafayette, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Jackson; Lafayette; Ray The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River At Miami affecting Saline, Chariton and Carroll Counties. Missouri River at Waverly affecting Saline, Lafayette and Carroll Counties. Missouri River at Napoleon affecting Lafayette, Jackson and Ray Counties. Missouri River at Boonville affecting Cooper and Howard Counties. Missouri River at Glasgow affecting Saline, Chariton and Howard Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Napoleon. * Until late Monday evening. * At 9:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.4 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 8.9 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Low-lying areas unprotected by levees begin to flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1am 1am 1am Missouri River Napoleon 17.0 19.4 Sat 9pm 18.8 16.8 16.0