Where's the cheapest gas in Kamas?

(KAMAS, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Kamas area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 220 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.45 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Sinclair at 4848 N Ut-32, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.53 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 220 S Main St, Kamas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.61 $ 3.75 $ 3.55

Kamas Valley CO-OP 3186 Ut-32, Kamas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.