Gas savings: The cheapest station in Antlers
(ANTLERS, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Antlers, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.
E-Z Mart at 901 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 801 W Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.82.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.72 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.96
$3.23
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.