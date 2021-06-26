Gas savings: The cheapest station in Antlers

(ANTLERS, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Antlers, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

E-Z Mart at 901 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 801 W Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.82.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.72 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

E-Z Mart 901 E Main St, Antlers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.96 $ 3.23 $ 2.97

Valero 904 W Main St, Antlers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Choctaw Travel Plaza 905 W Main St, Antlers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.