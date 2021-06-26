Lake Isabella gas at $3.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lake Isabella area offering savings of $0.56 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip Fuel & K-V Bottle Shop at 5200 Lake Isabella Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 12400 Ca-178, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.45.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.17 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip Fuel & K-V Bottle Shop 5200 Lake Isabella Blvd, Lake Isabella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.01 $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ 4.11

Fastrip Fuel & Wofford Liquor 5981 Wofford Blvd, Wofford Hts

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 4.01 $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.