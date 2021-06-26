Lake Isabella gas at $3.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lake Isabella area offering savings of $0.56 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip Fuel & K-V Bottle Shop at 5200 Lake Isabella Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 12400 Ca-178, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.45.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.17 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99
|card
card$4.01
$4.21
$4.31
$4.11
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.