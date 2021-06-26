Flood Warning issued for Chariton, Howard, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Chariton; Howard; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River At Miami affecting Saline, Chariton and Carroll Counties. Missouri River at Waverly affecting Saline, Lafayette and Carroll Counties. Missouri River at Napoleon affecting Lafayette, Jackson and Ray Counties. Missouri River at Boonville affecting Cooper and Howard Counties. Missouri River at Glasgow affecting Saline, Chariton and Howard Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Glasgow. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 28.8 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Farmland along the river floods. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Many agricultural levees are overtopped. Widespread flooding of rural areas occurs. Secondary roads and homes behind levees may be inundated. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Highways and gravel roads in low-lying areas near Glasgow are under water, including State Highway 240 west of Glasgow. The city park in Glasgow also begins to flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1am 1am 1am Missouri River Glasgow 25.0 28.8 Sat 8pm 29.8 29.0 26.5