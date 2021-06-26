Flood Watch issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Logan; Mason; Menard The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Menard County in central Illinois West central Logan County in central Illinois Southeastern Mason County in central Illinois * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 337 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located between Atterberry and Greenview, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Greenview around 350 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Mason City, Middletown, and New Holland. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN