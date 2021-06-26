Flood Watch issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-26 05:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A watch means conditions are favorable for the development of flooding in and close to the watch area. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT The National Weather Service in Juneau has expanded the * Flood Watch to include Northern Inner Channels...Including the following AREA...the Chilkat River and other area streams. * Through late Tuesday night. * Snow melt due to warm air mass over the Panhandle combined with recent rains have the Chilkat Rivers approaching flood stage. It may reach minor flood stage sometime this weekend. * Minor flooding upstream of the Chilkat River gauge could occur and water may approach the Haines Highway, south of Klukwan.alerts.weather.gov