Here’s the cheapest gas in Williams Saturday

(WILLIAMS, AZ) According to Williams gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 222 W Route 66. Regular there was listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.19 at Mobil at 711 N Grand Canyon Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Williams area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.55 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 222 W Route 66, Williams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Saya Route 66 Gas 102 N 1St St, Williams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1050 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.58 card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 1055 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.58 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.50

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.