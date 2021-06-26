Here’s the cheapest gas in Williams Saturday
(WILLIAMS, AZ) According to Williams gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 222 W Route 66. Regular there was listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.19 at Mobil at 711 N Grand Canyon Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Williams area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.55 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.