Mason County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Mason, Menard by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-27 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 10:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Mason; Menard Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Illinois Salt Creek near Greenview affecting Menard and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until late Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Salt Creek near Greenview. * From Sunday afternoon to late Tuesday morning. * At 8:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.7 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.7 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to overflow banks into wooded and agricultural areas. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Widespread agricultural flooding is in progress. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Salt Creek Greenview 16.0 10.7 Sat 8 pm CDT 16.7 17.2 13.4

alerts.weather.gov
