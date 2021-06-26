Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River At Miami affecting Saline, Chariton and Carroll Counties. Missouri River at Waverly affecting Saline, Lafayette and Carroll Counties. Missouri River at Napoleon affecting Lafayette, Jackson and Ray Counties. Missouri River at Boonville affecting Cooper and Howard Counties. Missouri River at Glasgow affecting Saline, Chariton and Howard Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River At Miami. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 7:03 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 23.9 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Low-lying rural areas outside of levees begin to flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1am 1am 1am Missouri River Miami 18.0 23.9 Sat 7pm 24.6 20.2 17.5