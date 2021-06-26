Cancel
Iron River, MI

Where's the cheapest gas in Iron River?

Posted by 
Iron River Journal
Iron River Journal
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6JtV_0ag1qHVq00

(IRON RIVER, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Iron River, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Holiday at 19 W Adams St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 201 W Adams St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Holiday

19 W Adams St, Iron River
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Krist

108 E Caspian Ave, Caspian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Iron River Journal

Iron River Journal

Iron River, MI
With Iron River Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

