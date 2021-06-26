Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cooper; Howard The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River at Glasgow affecting Saline, Chariton and Howard Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River At Miami affecting Saline, Chariton and Carroll Counties. Missouri River at Waverly affecting Saline, Lafayette and Carroll Counties. Missouri River at Napoleon affecting Lafayette, Jackson and Ray Counties. Missouri River at Boonville affecting Cooper and Howard Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Boonville. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 1:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 25.5 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.4 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Low-lying rural areas along the river flood. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Numerous farm levees are overtopped. Flooding of agricultural land and secondary roads occurs. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, The Missouri-Pacific railroad tracks on the south side of the river flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 7pm 7pm 7pm Missouri River Boonville 21.0 25.5 Sat 1pm 26.6 28.4 25.0