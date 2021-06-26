Norton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(NORTON, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Norton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy Express at 675 Hawthorne Dr Ne. Regular there was listed at $2.7 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Valero at 1207 Kentucky Ave Se, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Norton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 675 Hawthorne Dr Ne, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.00 $ 3.40 $ 2.88

Gas 'N Go 207 Woodland Dr Sw, Wise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ --

Valero 590 Trent St, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.08 $ 3.36 $ 2.95

Valero 193 Woodland Dr Sw, Wise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.07 $ 3.43 $ 2.99

Valero 409 Norton Rd, Wise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.07 $ 3.43 $ 2.99

Valero 308 Hurricane Rd Nw, Wise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.07 $ 3.43 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.