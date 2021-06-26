Save $0.00 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Ladysmith

(LADYSMITH, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ladysmith area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Krist at 119 1St St N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Krist at 119 1St St N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ladysmith area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Krist 119 1St St N, Ladysmith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.98

Holiday 605 Lake Ave W, Ladysmith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.92

Kwik Trip 106 9Th St W, Ladysmith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.98

Shell 400 W 9Th St, Ladysmith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.94

Phillips 66 715 Edgewood Ave E, Ladysmith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.