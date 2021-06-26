Save $0.17 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Forks

(FORKS, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Forks, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 171 N Forks Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.67 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 490 N Forks Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.84.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mobil 171 N Forks Ave, Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ 3.67 $ 3.77 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.