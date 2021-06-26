Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellevue, MI

Bellevue gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.10 per gallon

Posted by 
Bellevue Journal
Bellevue Journal
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0ag1q9XH00

(BELLEVUE, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Bellevue, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 109 W Capital Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.05 at Marathon at 715 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

109 W Capital Ave, Bellevue
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.34
$3.69
$3.09

CITGO

124 E Capital Ave, Bellevue
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.34
$3.69
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Bellevue Journal

Bellevue Journal

Bellevue, MI
10
Followers
131
Post
948
Views
ABOUT

With Bellevue Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Bellevue, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheapest#W Capital Ave#Marathon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Non-competes, banks and farms: Five key elements of Biden's executive order

President Biden ’s sweeping executive order on competition targets industries from banking and airlines to technology and health care, declaring war on corporations over anti-competitive practices. It aims to encourage innovation and competition, and boost the U.S. economy, through dozens of consumer-focused and worker-focused provisions. Here are five key elements...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy