Here’s the cheapest gas in Chelan Saturday

(CHELAN, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Chelan, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Deep Water at 1 Wapato Lake Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.51 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.73 at Texaco at 53 S Lakeshore Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.65 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Deep Water 1 Wapato Lake Rd, Manson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 4.01 $ 3.64

Safeway 316 N Columbia St, Chelan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.58 $ 3.77 $ 3.98 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.