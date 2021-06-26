Save up to $0.24 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Colby

(COLBY, KS) According to Colby gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

Hi-Plains Co-op at 470 N Nashville Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Corner Pump at 900 E 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.98.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Colby area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Hi-Plains Co-op 470 N Nashville Ave, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.02 $ -- $ --

Conoco 285 E 4Th St, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

24/7 Travel Store 1980 S Range Ave, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.23 $ 3.04 card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.28 $ --

Love's Country Store 265 W 4Th St, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.10 card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.44 $ --

Dillons 1605 S Range Ave, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.09

Casey's 1855 S Range Ave, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.