Save up to $0.24 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Colby
(COLBY, KS) According to Colby gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.
Hi-Plains Co-op at 470 N Nashville Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Corner Pump at 900 E 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.98.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Colby area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.02
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.83
$--
$3.23
$3.04
|card
card$2.83
$--
$3.28
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.10
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$2.99
$3.19
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.44
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.