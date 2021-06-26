Holdrege gas at $2.84 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(HOLDREGE, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Holdrege, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pump & Pantry at 916 4Th Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.84 at Pump & Pantry at 916 4Th Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pump & Pantry 916 4Th Ave, Holdrege

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.01

Casey's 1206 Burlington St, Holdrege

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 420 W 4Th Ave, Holdrege

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.