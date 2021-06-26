Save $0.03 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Burkesville

(BURKESVILLE, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Burkesville, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 230 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.83.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Burkesville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO N Main St, Burkesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.