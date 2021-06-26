Gas savings: The cheapest station in Concordia

(CONCORDIA, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Concordia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

Woody's Gas Express at 203 E 6Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Woody's Gas Express at 203 E 6Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Concordia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Woody's Gas Express 203 E 6Th St, Concordia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.