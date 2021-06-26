Save up to $0.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Redwood Falls

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) According to Redwood Falls gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 400 Kokesh Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Casey's at 410 S Mill St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 400 Kokesh Dr, Morton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

Cenex 39375 Cr-24, Morton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.14 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.