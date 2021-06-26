Cancel
Redwood Falls, MN

Save up to $0.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Redwood Falls

Posted by 
Redwood Falls News Alert
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XyMiC_0ag1pxBD00

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) According to Redwood Falls gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 400 Kokesh Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Casey's at 410 S Mill St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP

400 Kokesh Dr, Morton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.09
$3.29
$--

Cenex

39375 Cr-24, Morton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.14
$3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Redwood Falls News Alert

Redwood Falls, MN
ABOUT

With Redwood Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Redwood Falls, MN
Minnesota Traffic
