Save up to $0.08 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Tonopah
(TONOPAH, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tonopah area offering savings of $0.08 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 41112 W Indian School Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.21 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 4127 N 411Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tonopah area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.26 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.45
|card
card$3.21
$3.60
$3.91
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.