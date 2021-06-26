Fairfield gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FAIRFIELD, ME) Gas prices vary across in the Fairfield area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 153 Hinckley Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cumberland Farms at 76 College Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.10.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 153 Hinckley Rd, Maine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ -- $ 3.14 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 500 Kennedy Memorial Dr, Maine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

CITGO 124 Main St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Irving 445 Kennedy Memorial Dr, Waterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.57 $ 3.99 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.