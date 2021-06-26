Save up to $0.22 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Red Bud

(RED BUD, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Red Bud area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Moto Mart at 900 S Main was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1305 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Moto Mart 900 S Main, Red Bud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:09 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.